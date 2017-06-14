Video footage confirms Chinese nationals were killed: Bugti

Quetta

A video released by the militant Islamic State (IS) group purporting to show the killing of two Chinese nationals who were kidnapped from Quetta last month has confirmed “99 per cent” that the duo was murdered, a Balochistan government official said Tuesday. Addressing a hastily called press conference, Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said efforts were underway to recover bodies of the slain Chinese nationals. The area from where their vehicle was recovered was especially being searched, he said.

On May 24, in an instance of a security lapse gunmen dressed as police kidnapped the Chinese man and woman from Jinnah Town in Quetta. A third Chinese escaped the abduction. IS claimed responsibility for the kidnapping and on June 8 released a video showing the murder, though government authorities kept denying the two had indeed been slain.

