Victory in the Mother of all matches..!

Allah blessed Pakistan with a miraculous, resounding and thumping victory over India, thus June 18, 2017 will always be remembered as a red letter day in the sporting history of Pakistan.

Heartiest congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation and the cricket lovers all over the world on Pakistan’s win in the final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. This is not simply a victory of a better team, which pulverised and outplayed the (then) champions with clinical precision.

No one can imagine that a team whose country is continuously fighting deadly war against terror for the last 17 years (which is more than the combined time of 12 years of WW-1 [1914-18] & WW 2 (1939-45], a county whose economy has been shattered, a country where no foreign cricket team has visited for a series since 2009, a country whose team was the lowest ranked in the trophy line up has comprehensively, repeat comprehensively beaten the top ranked world teams of South Africa, Sri Lanka, England and India to emerge as the world champions. The passion with which our team fielded, bowled and batted in this Champions Trophy final was unmatched and reminiscent of the Pakistan Movement days in 1947.

The whole nation was united by these Champions Trophy cricket matches, like it was, during the 1965 war, against India. Nothing unites our nation like sports. Sports has the power to change Pakistan, it has the power to inspire, it has the power to unite Pakistani people in a way that little else does, it speaks to the Pakistani youth in a language they understand.

Sports can create hope for the entire Pakistani nation, where once there was only despair, lawlessness, hunger, poverty, drugs, suicide bombings and alarming increase of suicides due to the economic hardships.

SYED NAYYAR UDDIN

Lahore

Related