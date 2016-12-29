Victory looms as title rivals to unbeaten Sydney FC

Sydney

Melbourne Victory emerged as a title rival to unbeaten A-League leaders Sydney FC with a 4-1 spanking of Central Coast Mariners in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Victory moved to second spot on the standings and seven points behind Sydney FC with a game in hand after a dominant second-half performance against Paul Okon’s Mariners. Kevin Muscat’s side took a 1-0 lead into half-time then pressed home their advantage with goals from James Donachie and Marco Rojas, who netted twice in two minutes.

Substitute Trent Buhagiar scored a consolation goal for the Mariners in the final minutes. Sydney FC remained unbeaten after 12 games with a 4-0 hammering of defending champions Adelaide United. Goals from Slovak Filip Holosko, a brace from Alex Brosque and another from Rhyan Grant sealed Sydney’s win and left Adelaide at the bottom of the standings with a lone win.—AFP