Victories for NBP, Port Qasim in National hockey

Lahore

National Bank of Pakistan routed Police 6-1, Port Qasim Authority scored a narrow 3-2 win over PTC and Navy played a 2-2 draw with Railways in the 63rd National hockey championship here on Monday at the national stadium.

NBP, the most impressive side in the event, showed no mercy to police and scored a fine win to maintain the flow of their victories in the event, thanks to a hat trick by Pak U18 drag fickler Abu Bakr.

First quarter was all for NBP, who exerted tremendous pressure. After Abu Bakr opened the acoount and Arslan Qadir doubled the lead with an open play goal. Police did better in the second quarter and had a PC as well as a couple of half chances but NBP continued to hold the upper hand. Mubashar Ali converted their fourth PC with an unstoppable push to the top of net’s left corner.

It was 3-0 at the half time.

For Police the best moments came in the third quarter which also saw their only goal. Powerfully built Waseem’s forceful push on the fourth PC went into the goal.

In the last quarter, the NBP rediscovered their scoring touch and added three more. Abu Bakr converted two more PCs to complete his hat trick while the last was netted by Bilal Qadir off a swift turn over.

In the second match Port Qasim ,led by a hat trick from Ali Aziz beat hard fought PTV by a narrow.

There was late drama in this match as Port Qasim Authority were 3-0 ahead with six minutes to go. Two goals came off successive penalty corners and it was 3-2 in the 58th minute. PQA managed to see off the last two minutes.

Ali Aziz, one of six under 18 internationals in the PQA squad was their hero, scoring all the three goals.

PQA opened the scoring with the first PC in the 6th minute by Ali. After an entertaining long duel, Ali scored in the 23rd minute, this time a field goal.

In the third quarter, there were a number of scoring opportunities for the two sides including several penalty corners but goal eluded them. Five minutes into the last quarter, PQA made it 3-0 through their fourth PC as Ali completed his hat trick.

PTV displayed character and fought back manfully. First, Iftikhar netted with a well placed push and then in the 58th minute, Essa Khan’s high flick into the top of the net made it 2-3. Poetic justice prevailed as PQA were the better side on the day.—APP