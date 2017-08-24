Victim family complains of police harassment

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the family of Irfan Fayaz Wani, an auto driver, who was killed by Indian troops during the mass uprising, last year, has said that Indian police are harassing them on one pretext or the other.Irfan Fayaz, a resident of Malik Angan Fateh Kadal, was killed by the troops during a protest demonstration in Malaratta area of old city in Srinagar.Irfan’s mother, Rafeeqa, told mediamen that on the occasion of his death anniversary, yesterday, they had organised a small programme in his memory. “However, the function was disrupted by police. My younger son, Aijaz Fayaz Wani, was also detained,” she said.Police released Aijaz, but summoned him again two hours after the release and was harassed on one pretext or the other. A relative of Aijaz told media that he was questioned as to why the family had organised the programme. Besides mother, Aijaz has two unmarried sisters.—KMS

