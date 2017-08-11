Vice-president under fire for ‘Muslims unease in India’ comment

New DelhiNew Delhi

India’s vice-president has been getting fire from a number of leaders belonging to the ruling Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over his comments that Muslims in the country feel “unease, a sense of insecurity,” reported Times of India. Hamid Ansari while giving an interview to Rajya Sabha TV when asked if the recent lynching and violence by cow vigilantes made the country’s Muslim community apprehensive, he replied that Muslims are afraid. “Yes, it is a correct assessment. From all I hear from different quarters, the country. I heard the same thing in Bengaluru, I have heard from other parts of the country, I hear more about in north India. There is a feeling of unease, a sense of insecurity is creeping in,” answered Ansari, according to IANS. But the 80-year-old outgoing vice-president also advised the Muslim community to move on with the times and live with the current requirements of the ‘occasion’.—ToI

