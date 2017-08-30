Vice Chancellor SMU inspects construction work at Malir Campus

Staff Reporter Staff Reporter Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University has said that SMIU is setting up Primary School, Vocational Institute and Women Resource Center at SMIU’s Malir Campus to empower local community of Malir district including Darsano Chhano and Gadap town of Karachi city. He said this while inspecting ongoing construction work of two storey building of Primary School, Vocational Institute and Women Resource Centre at SMIU’s Malir Campus. In addition to that, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that in the second phase the Department of Environmental Science would also be set up over here at SMIU’s Malir Campus, because this area is most suitable for research work on environment. “Our main objective is to empower local community by providing them quality primary, technical and vocational education. Also, we want to help the local women to utilize their skills for their better life by providing them best learning and technical facilities,” Dr Shaikh said and added that the Vocational School would be comprised of four technical components including plumbing, general electrical, mobile repairing and Television Mechanic. Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that we should follow the path of community service of late Dr Ruth Pfau, who had left her country and dedicated her entire life to serve the people of Pakistan. On the occasion the Vice Chancellor of SMIU directed the concerned departments of the University, who are engaged in the development work over here at Malir Campus of SMIU, to expedite the construction work and to chalk out a comprehensive plan, under which modern and quality education along with latest facilities should be provided to students at SMIU’s above mentioned school and centers.

