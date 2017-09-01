Vibrant nations face challenges with bravery: CM

Khawaja Asif meets Shahbaz Sharif

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Muhammad Asif called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here today, during which different matters of mutual interest including prevailing situation in the country, political affairs and international issues came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan is a fully sovereign and independent country and its prestige and national honor is most dear to us. He said that vibrant nations face challenges with bravery and added that existing challenges have created many new opportunities for the nation. They have accorded an opportunity to make Pakistan a greater state by benefiting from them, he added.

The Chief Minister said that no country has an authority to accuse or make undue demands from the Pakistani nation under the garb of his support. Pakistani people have the inherit potential to change their destiny on their own. Hard work, zeal and courage are prerequisites to take the country to the heights of development. He said that Pakistan’s immortal sacrifices in war against terrorism have no similitude in the comity of nations. Pakistan has achieved wonderful successes in war against terrorism and due to these sacrifices; the country is more prosperous and secure today.

Pakistan’s invaluable sacrifices will be written in golden words in the annals of history. He further said that Pakistan’s sacrifices and steps against terrorism should be fully acknowledged at the global level. We have to fail the nefarious designs of the enemy by maintaining unity in our ranks as its time to maintain unity and national cohesion, rather than to divide the nation. All the people are needed to move forward in unison for the sake of the country, concluded the Chief Minister.