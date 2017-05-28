Only vibrant judiciary can change poignant perception: Hayat Ali

Staff Reporter

A vast majority of people in this country do not cherish a propitious perception about the district judiciary with special reference to service delivery of our magisterial system which forms as the basis of the criminal justice system.

These views were expressed by Mr. Hayat Ali Shah, Administrative Judge, Accountability Courts, Peshawar in the certificate awarding ceremony at the conclusion of a one-week training course on “ Criminal Trial and Appreciation of Evidence” for Civil Judges –cum-Magistrates from all over Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit–Baltistan at the Federal Judicial Academy on Saturday.

He said “It’s common perception among the public that the entire system of administration of justice is dying. The realities on the ground regarding our criminal justice system are heart wrenching. Those have diminished even more the people’s trust in our justice system. We can change these perceptions, we can establish our utility and we can also survive in this challenging world when we deliver the best by vibrantly and vigorously playing our role.”

He also enlightened and sensitized the judicial officers with the selected and situational verses from Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry to play the lead role by dispensing justice with courage and conviction.

In the end, twenty –five Civil Judges –cum- Magistrates were awarded certificates in the ceremony at the Academy.