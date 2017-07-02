Veteran journalist Sharif Farooq passes away

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Veteran Journalist and an intellectual and Chief Editor Daily Jihad and Daily Ittehad Sharif Farooq breathed his last here on Saturday after protracted illness. Sharif Farooq whose journalistic career spanned over fifty years was admitted to a local hospital some time back after developing multiple complications. He, however, lost battle for life in the wee hours on Saturday.

Sharif Farooq who has also served in leading national dailies including Daily Nawa-e-Waqt on senior positions and authored a number of books, is survived by a widow, daughter and son Tahir Farooq, also a senior journalist and Vice President of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors.

His last rituals were offered at his residence in the evening and were attended by advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam, top government functionaries, elites of the city, business community, his friends and well-wishers and a large number of media personnel.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has expressed his deep sense of shock over the demise of Mr. Sharif Farooq and sympathized with his son Mr. Tahir Farooq. In his condolence message the governor said his services in the field of journalism were unmatched and will be long remembered.

The management of the Pakistan Observer in a condolence meeting held with its Editor-in-Chief Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik in the chair, expressed deep sense of shock over the demises of a seasoned journalist and sympathized with his son Tahir Farooq and other family members. Paying rich tribute to the services of Sharif Farooq in the field of journalism, Mr. Faisal Malik said with the death of Mr. Sharif Farooq a chapter in journalism has ended. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb have expressed deep grief and sorrow over Farooq’s demise.