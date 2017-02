Staff Reporter

A veteran journalist and a former staffer of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Syed Ibrar-ul-Haq, passed away in Karachi on Saturday, his family members said.

He was 88 years of age and was ill for quite sometime. He had retired from APP Karachi Bureau as Senior News Editor. Late Ibrarul Haq has left behind a widow, four sons and three daughters.

His Namaz-i-Janaza’ would be offered at ‘Aik Minara’ mosque in Azizabad and will be laid to rest at ‘Anda Mor’ graveyard here.