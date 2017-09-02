Verdicts in Nawaz, BB cases raised doubts: Saad

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Friday that disqualification of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and decision in Benazir Bhutto murder case have further raised doubts in the system of justice.

In a Tweet today, he criticised the judicial practices and stated that senior leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or Benazir’s kin did nothing to attain justice. Results of both cases regarding Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto have done nothing but raise objections, he claimed.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader accused the important stakeholders of not fulfilling their responsibility for the establishment of transparent, free and strong democracy. He recommended that internal issues can only resolved by talks which will lead to failure of external rivals.

He supported the cause of inter-institutional dialogue to strengthen democracy. “Escape to abroad of the suspect in Benazir Bhutto, Akbar Bhugti, Lal Masjid murders and house arrest of judges, Pervez Musharraf, should be credited to those who call sit-ins,” he wrote on Twitter.