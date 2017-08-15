Venue of flag hoisting

NATIONAL Flag hoisting ceremony this year, which is considered to be the main feature of Independence Day celebrations, was to be held at the lawns of Parliament House in Islamabad to symbolise supremacy of Parliament and the need to uphold its supremacy as per dictates of the Constitution. The ceremony was to be shifted back to Parliament House after a gap of seventeen years at the suggestion of Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani but plans had to be changed to Convention Centre due to inclement weather.

No one would disagree Mian Raza Rabbani who pointed out in his letter to the Prime Minister that the event should be arranged in the parliamentary precincts in order to portray that the State is exercising the power and authority through its chosen representatives. His was very timely and relevant proposal but one would ask why the venue was not shifted to Parliament House during the last nine years when PPP remained in power for five years and the present government too has completed four years in office. Should this mean that the political parties and their governments too were paying only lip service to the ideals of democracy and supremacy of Parliament? Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi did well by instantly agreeing to the suggestion of the custodian of the upper house and also endorsing his proposal to lay a wreath together with the President and Chairman Senate/Speaker National Assembly at the monument of unsung heroes of democracy. All this conveyed the right message but mere holding of flag hoisting ceremonies within the precincts of Parliament House would not enhance prestige and honour of this great institution. Constitutional provisions are there but the fact remains that those who are supposed to uphold these provisions remained unconcerned when they were afforded opportunity to do something to strengthen Parliament. Strengthening institutions demands hard work, honesty and commitment to the cause of democracy on part of parliamentarians. We have seen that even the Prime Ministers did not care to participate in the proceedings of Parliament, absence of ministers forced Chairman Senate to issue warnings and lack of quorum led to frequent suspension and adjournment of National Assembly proceedings. The parliamentarians can serve their own cause and that of the democracy and Parliament by devoting their entire energies to the service of people and the country.

