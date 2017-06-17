Venezuela warns US of meddling in its internal affairs

Caracas

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has blasted US Vice President Mike Pence for questioning democracy in the South American state, calling his comments nauseating. “I tell the Vice President of the United States to take your noses out of Venezuela,” Maduro said in Caracas on Thursday, adding that “there will be no foreign, Yankee or imperialist intervention” in the country.

Venezuela has been the scene of anti-government protests for more than two months.

Clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters have left over 70 people dead and 1,300 wounded. Two protesters, both aged 20, died on Thursday during demonstrations in separate regions of the country.

The unrest broke out after the Supreme Court stripped the opposition-controlled parliament of its powers.

The decision was later revoked, but protesters continued to take to the streets across the country against the government of Maduro.—Agencies