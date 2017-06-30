Venezuela prosecutor hit with asset freeze, travel ban

Caracas

Venezuela’s Supreme Court slapped an asset freeze and travel ban Wednesday on Attorney General Luisa Ortega, a top critic of President Nicolas Maduro, after she accused him of creating a climate of terror.

Ortega has emerged as the most critical voice within the Venezuelan government as the authorities have cracked down on anti-Maduro protests, leaving a death toll of 77 people in just under three months.

The court, which is closely aligned with the embattled president, set a hearing for July 4 to decide whether Ortega should face trial for alleged professional malpractice—charges she has branded a political witch-hunt.

Until her fate is decided, the court ordered her bank accounts and assets frozen, and banned her from leaving the country.—AFP