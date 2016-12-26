Venezuela opposition says won’t resume talks in January

Caracas

Venezuela’s opposition said Saturday it would not resume stalled talks with the government next month over their country’s grave crisis because a number of demands had not been met.

“Conditions do not exist for the return to direct dialogue between the parties on January 13,” the secretary of the MUD opposition coalition, Jesus Torrealba, said.

He was responding to a letter from the Vatican which, along with the UNASUR bloc of South American nations, is attempting to forge a consensus to tackle Venezuela’s dire economic and political situation.—Agencies