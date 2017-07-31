Veiled welcome to Dr Mahathir back in politics

Petaling Jaya

Anwar Ibrahim has defended his former arch nemesis Mahathir Mohamad against detractors who have questioned the former premier’s prominent involvement in the Opposition pact. The jailed Pakatan Harapan de-facto leader said that he understood and accepted the scepticism that many “loyal and caring friends” have towards Dr Mahathir, who is now Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Pakatan chairman. However, he offered assurances that the Opposition would not be veered off course by the former prime minister as the coalition’s brand of politics does not limit power to the elite few. “Fears that have been voiced about the possibility of a party chairman veering from the objective that has been agreed upon is not possible under the existing (leadership) structure. —Agencies