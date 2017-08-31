Vehicles checking held to implement fare structure

City Reporter

The Secretaries of Provincial Transport Authority and District Regional Transport Authorities of the province conducted snap checking on the entry / exits and different points of the province to check official fare structure.

The snap checking was conducted in compliance of the directives of the Minister for Transport, Mass Transit Department and Secretary Transport / Chairman PTA, Sindh on the complaints regarding charging of excess fares by the transporters / operators of public service vehicles, said a statement on Wednesday.

During the checking, as many as 23 vehicles were checked and challaned and an amount of Rs 53,700/- were returned to the passengers and a fine of Rs.26750/- imposed.