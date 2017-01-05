Vehari Police shows outstanding performance in operations against criminals

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Vehari Police performed outstanding in operations launched against criminals in Punjab on directions of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera. Police remained very active to protect honor, lives and properties of public and to provide easy access to justice for common man. Crime rate has prominently declined in result of crackdown against criminal elements launched to make Vehari district crime-free. This was stated by District Police Officer, Vehari, Umer Saeed Malik in a statement issued to the media.

He further said that 1872 cases were registered in Vehari in year 2016 out of which 1593 cases have been traced and stolen items of worth more than 190 million rupees were recovered. The ratio of recovery of stolen items remained 76 percent. While 285 robbers of 83 dacoit gangs were arrested and stolen items of worth 30 million rupees were recovered from them.

Tracing of 13 blind murders in jurisdiction of Police stations Gago, Model town, Karampur, Machiwal, Fateh Shah, Mitro, Tibba Sultanpur, Luddan, Sheikh Faazal and Mailsi City was a challenge for Vehari Police. DPO Vehari made teams to trace the murderers and due to his excellent strategy, all culprits involved in these cases were arrested and sent to jail after recovering killing tools. The Police also showed extra-ordinary performance in solving the only kidnapping for ransom case, registered in Police station Sadar Vehari. The abductee was recovered safely and perpetrators involved were arrested.

DPO also told that Vehari Police had arrested 4466 dangerous proclaimed offenders in 2016 including 703 proclaimed offenders of category A and 3763 proclaimed offenders of category B. The arrested criminals were involved in cases of murder, dacoity, robbery and terrorism.

In operation against other criminals, Vehari Police recovered large cache of illegal weapons including 39 Kalashnikovs, 109 Guns, 41 Rifles, 444 pistols, 58 revolvers, 18 Carbeans along with thousands of bullets.

Upto 1834 cases were registered against anti-social elements, in which 1865 culprits were arrested and 8 Kilograms of heroin, 6168 grams affine, 200 Kg chars, 67 Kg bhang and 27141 liters of alcohol were recovered from their possession. 193 operational “alcohol bhattian” were closed down and alcohol extraction tools were also recovered.

To meet the challenges of 21st century, I.T projects are further triggered; Front Desks are established in all police stations of the district where educated and public-friendly Police Station Assistants are deployed who are serving the citizens round the clock.