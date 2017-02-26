VCs call for using research as tool of social reformation

Int’l moot on research, practices in education

Staff Reporter

Vice Chancellors and academic heads of four major Universities called for using research as a toll of social reformation and addressing the socio-economic problems of the people. The Vice Chancellors Dr Shahid Siddiqui, Dr Javed Ashraf, Dr Razia Sultana and Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai from Allama Iqbal Open (AIOU), Quaid-i-Azam University, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Women University and International Islamic University respectively underlined the need of laying major emphasis on socio component and upholding moral values in educational pursuits for achieving the desired results.

The cherished goal of social reformation and quality education could be achieved through better teaching standards, nurturing moral values, maximum of use of new technology and laying focus on primary and secondary education as well as higher education, they said while taking part in the panel discussion at the concluding session of 2nd international moot on research and practices in education, held here at the AIOU.

They were of the view that the social scientists’ role could be more effective in bringing positive change in the society. The education, they asserted should be relevant to the society’s needs. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Dean Education AIOU acted as moderator in the discussion.

The two-day conference was participated by a large number of educationists and researchers from home and abroad. It was aimed at initiating dialogue among the researchers and the stake-holders for reformation of the society, based on latest knowledge. The event was part of the academic activities, being arranged by the AIOU on regular basis for creating and disseminating research-based knowledge that benefits the society.

Keynote speakers were Glen A. Jones from University of Toronto, Samuel Kai Wah Chu, University of Hong Kong and Prof. Esther Care, Director University of Melbourne. They appreciated the AIOU for arranging the conference in a befitting manner and promoting learning practices through research journals and bringing together educationists and researchers, enabling them to share their expertise and experience for common benefit.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui in his concluding remarks underlined the need of revisiting the concept of education in order to make it useful for social reformation. Education, he asserted should help resolve socio-economic problems of the people. He announced that the University will hold a similar event next year at a larger scale to further promote learning practices for benefit of the society.

While underscoring the central role of teaching community in achieving the target of having quality and meaningful education, he said the teachers need continuous professional development to relearn the modes and methods of teachings as per the requirement of their students and the needs of the society.