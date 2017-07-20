VC visits site of new campus in Education City

City Reporter

Vice Chancellor, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal Haque visited the site for SSUET’s new campus in Education City. He was given a very comprehensive briefing by Engr. Shahid Saleem of Civil Engineering Department about the internal land use plan and external developments, said a statement on Wednesday.

The Education City Master Plan has already been approved and site plans have been provided by SBOI to facilitate preparation of individual Master Plans which will be dove-tailed with the over-all Master Plan of the Education City.

He said “The social sector development projects are usually known to have longer gestational period, therefore, in-ordinate delays in execution will eventually lead to cost over runs besides loss of opportunities. All Stakeholders will join hands together for steady progress of the project.”

Prof. Dr. Afzal Haque reviewed various steps to initiate the planning process and options available for preparation of comprehensive Master Plan.

On this occasion Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Afzal Haque planted a tree outside the Pump House of SSUET’s site for new campus.