VC UET attends forum in Ankara

Peshawar

A delegation of 130 Vice Chancellors and Rectors from 30 Islamic countries attended the Vice Chancellors’ Forum on Universities in the Islamic World, held recently in Ankara, Turkey. The forum hosted by the Government of Turkey provided a platform to University leaders for fostering collaboration, strengthening cooperation and encouraging dialogue for a closer bond among scientists and researchers of Islamic countries.

From Pakistan, the delegation was led by HEC Executive Director, Dr. Arshad Ali. Prof Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar represented the university at the Forum and met with the Rectors of Middle East Technical University and Istanbul Technical University. Dr. Iftikhar said, being the world renowned universities in Engineering and Technology.—APP