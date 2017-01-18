VC QAU seeks SC’s help against land grabbers

Staff Reporter

In view of the increasing efforts by those in practical alignment with the politically influential land grabbers the Vice Chancellor has written to Registrar of the Supreme Court seeking the Apex court’s help under 184-3 to take notice of illegal occupation of billions of rupees of QAU land by politically influential land grabbers and save number 1 University of Pakistan from destruction.

The letter sent is accompanied by a full dossier on the QAU land issue. The letter was received today in the Supreme Court.