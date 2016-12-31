VC PU asks staffers to focus on research, development work

Staff Reporter

Vice Chancellor (VC) Punjab University (PU), Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir has asked teachers of the University to mainly focus on research and administration will extend its full support to research activities.

He was addressing a meeting of wardens and superintendents of hostels at Student Teacher Centre here on Saturday. Acting chairman hall council Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem, wardens and superintendents of hostels and administrative officers were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said that he was on the mission to bring PU amongst the top universities of the world. He advised the teachers to use their maximum energies for focusing on research and in this regard, teachers would find full cooperation from the administration. He said that he would encourage those teachers who would come up with quality research work.

On the occasion, Dr Zafar Moeen was briefed on various affairs related to the hostels. Later, the PU VC visited various hostels. During the visit, the Vice Chancellor instructed the officials concerned to improve security measures and sanitation arrangements and provide better facilities to the students.