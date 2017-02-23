VC inaugurates squash court

Sports Reporter

Bahawalpur

Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur inaugurated squash court for girl students at Baghdad ulJadeed Campus.

This squash court is part of Study Park developed in 7.5 acres of land having modern facilities of outdoor studies as well as sports.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor said that youth is the future of our country and provision of healthy environment for curricular and co-curricular activities in the university is his top priority.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is ranked on second position in public sector universities in sports ranking of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Talking about the study park for girl students, he said that the foundation stone of the park was laid down by Honourable Governor Punjab/Chancellor Malik RafiqueRajwana in August last year and within few months it has been completed with additional facilities of tennis court, basketball court and squash court.

A cricket stadium has also been constructed in Baghdad ulJadeed Campus and sports complex with state of the art facilities is completely functional now. A sports calendar is also being implemented to regularize sports activities.