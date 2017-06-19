Varsities, media, law enforcers to combat extremism: Seminar

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Seasoned bureaucrats, academicians, jurists, media personnel and students have emphasized for the performance of collective role, through mutual collaboration among universities, media and law enforcement agencies for promoting the spirit of tolerance and discouraging the trend of extremism in the society.

The speakers including chief justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan, Vice Chancellor of the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman (Sitara e Imtiaz), Registrar MUST Engr. Prof. Muhammad Waris Jirral, Commissioner Mirpur Division Zaffar Mahmud Khan, DIG Police Mirpur Range Rashid Naeem, Mirpur DC Ansar Yaqoob, SSP Raja Irfan Salim, Director Students Affairs MUST Prof. Shahid Amin, Director MUST Tahir Aslam, senior Kashmiri journalist and Station Head APP Altaf Hamid Rao, Station Director AK Radio Muhammad Shakeel and the varsity’s student Ms. Rubiyaa Zaman expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled ‘’ University – Media – Law Enforcement Agencies Collaboration for Promoting Tolerance and Rejecting Extremism”, hosted by the MUST Varsity at Local Hotel Grad Regency last night.

Strongly observed that the educational institutions use to change the attitude and approach of the society side by side the character-building of the young generation.

They emphasized for maintaining mutual liaison and collaboration among the institutions for ensuring their vibrant and collective role to successfully meet the challenges which the nation and the country was facing in form of extremism and terrorism since past many years. The varsities, speakers underlined, can primarily perform an affective role to this direction through the mutual cooperation and collaboration of the law enforcement agencies besides both the print and electronic media from local to national level.

Speakers further urged the need to “study, teach, and practice tolerance – and to instill it in our children, both through education and our own example.

Speakers expressed their hope that that such seminars participated by the experts from the law enforcement institutions, students, academicians and media crew will serve to strengthen the Government’s role as an incubator of tolerance, consolidate the role of family in nation-building, promote tolerance, combat fanaticism among youth, enrich scientific and cultural content and lastly, integrate international efforts in the promotion of such a message.