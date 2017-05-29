various areas facing acute water shortage

Rawalpindi

With the increase in temperature, Various areas of the city facing acute water shortage. These areas include Adayla road, Jarahi stop, Shah Khalid Colony, Faisal colony and Fazal Town were in grip of severe water shortage. A resident of Adiala road Majid Bhatti talking to APP on Sunday said that the area is facing acute water shortage adding that “we have to fetch water far flung areas to meet the daily needs.

He said that we can’t afford water tank that is costly and unaffordable and we have to pay Rs 1,000 twice in a week to get water from this source. Another resident of the Shah Khalid colony Haseeb khan said that they had registered many complaints but the authorities have closed their eyes over the grave issue.

The residents urged the concerned authorities The residents demanded Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency WASA Zia Ullah Shah to take solid steps for the provision of the basic need of the people.—APP