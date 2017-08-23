‘Vargani’ menace

I live in a locality where majority of the people are Hindus and it is very disgusting to find them asking for ‘vargani’ (contributions) for every festival of theirs. People are forced to give a contribution of not less than Rs 101/- per festival, be it Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Holi or Shivaji Jayanti.

If people do not contribute, they are beaten black and blue, complaining to the police does not help, as the police themselves are mostly Hindus and hand-in-hand with the locals.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related