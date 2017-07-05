Vanindu Hasaranga has a great will-power, recalls his college principal

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Sampath Weragoda, the principal of Richmond College in Galle was over the moon when the pupil of his school / college Vanindu Hasaranga claimed the hat-trick in his debut ODI against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Speaking exclusively over his mobile, he said, “it is with great pleasure and pride that I recall the memories of Vanindu Hasaranga’s school career. He was indeed an asset to the college who excelled in school cricket in Sri Lanka”.

“He had been a student of Richmond College from 2003 to 2016. He joined the college cricket club at the age of 11 and developed his skills amazingly to become a world class cricketer, what he is today”.

“He captained the under 13 Richmond College cricket team and displayed wonderful fielding, bowling and batting skills as a promising allround cricketer. He represented under, 15, under 17 and under 19 teams of the College recording numerous victories in College cricket. He was the Vice Captain of under 19 team who became All Island Champions in 2013 and 2014. I am proud to mention that he was awarded the All Island Best fielder in 2016”.

Academic career not neglected

“Although he bloomed as a dedicated cricketer he did not neglect his academic work. He got through his G.C.E. O/L examination in 2013 and continued his Advanced Level studies in Commerce”, the principal added.

“He joined the Sri Lankan under 19 Cricket Team and represented Sri Lanka at under 19 World Cup held in Bangladesh in 2016”.

“To our great pride today he has become an outstanding cricketer in the international arena. The whole Richmond Community celebrates his achievement humbly. As a prestigious school in Sri Lanka Richmond College provides the maximum opportunities and facilities for the students to improve their sports skills”.

Willpower

“I wish to mention an anecdote revealed by Vanidu’s mother as evidence for his immense will power and perseverance Vanidu’s elder brother Chathuranga de Silva is also a national level cricketer in Sri Lanka today. He studied at St. Aloysius College, another boys’ school in Sri Lanka. When Vanidu was in grade 4, his brother, Chathuranga beat Richmond College, scoring 163 and Vanindu, though primary student, at the time, has shown his Richmond spirit saying “One day I will beat your school definitely”.

“When he joined the Richmond College Cricket team, he realized his childhood dream by beating St. Aloysius College (His brother’s school) continuously.

So Vanindu is a player with not only with sports skills but with a great willpower”, the principal concluded.