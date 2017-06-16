Vanessa O’Brien to lead expedition to K-2

Ashraf Ansari

Islamabad

Vanessa O’Brien, an American-British mountaineer is leading an expedition to K-2 next month Addressing a news conference here Thursday she said, there are six mountaineers in the expedition. She said, the members of her expedition are highly excited to be in Pakistan and they are looking forward to attempting to conquer world’s most difficult peak, the second highest after Mount Everest. She said, she wanted to conquer K-2 last year and the year before but the Mother Nature did not favour them. She said, there was a security perception about Pakistan in the world but now they feel that Pakistan’s security environment is quite satisfactory. She recalled the words of Pakistan’s founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who was a great patron of sports and adventure. She said that Mr. Jinnah also said that women were a great power greater than any other power on earth. The expedition includes to young women. After the news conference the expedition members were presented Pakistan’s national flag which will be mounted at the K-2 after the expedition is successful. There will be two other flags, one of the United States and the other United Kingdom. Those present at the news conference included world famous mountaineer Nazir Sabir, Director General EP Wing, Ministry of Information and media persons.