The song, ‘Vande Mataram’ is merely a national song and should not be confused with the national anthem. There is no compulsion on it as per the Supreme Court’s orders. Any compulsion on the song will be liable for contempt of court. Why does the BJP work on sentiments of the majority rather than the rule of law? ‘Vande Mataram’ may be a song in praise of our Motherland, but our leaders in their wisdom, many years ago, chose to have ‘Jana Gana Mana’ as our National Anthem. And it has been our National Anthem for the past seventy- one years. So why make it compulsory now? No one should be forced to sing the National Anthem either.

This current strategy of forcing nationalism on citizens by both the government and the judiciary will be counterproductive in the long run. Sense of patriotism and the pride of being an Indian should emanate from the heart. It cannot be instilled by issuing diktats and orders.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

