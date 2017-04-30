Value of parents

M Maaz Mehboob

Karachi

Do you feel that your parents nag you or do not understand you? Do you feel that they are constantly scolding or reproaching you? Do you get angry and retort back to them? Have you ever thought what value you would place on your parents? Can you ever replace them? Can you purchase new parents? Actually, whatever comes our way is precise and it is justice. The parents that we have are good and they are the right ones for us. We should not compare them with someone else’s parents.

We should praise them. We all have great obligations to our parents as they have always guided us onto the right path. They have fulfilled all our wants and dreams. They have fed us and paid our school fees. Yet, in return, they don’t ask us to cook our own dinner ourselves, wash our own clothes or make us get a job.

We must never find faults with our parents. If we find faults in our parents, we will never be happy. We must never forget what they have done for us. We never forget someone’s kindness even when they offer us a cold drink on a hot day, so how can we forget the kindness of our parents? If they say something disagreeable to us, we should overlook it. They are our elders. Don’t they deserve our respect? Don’t they try to keep us happy? All that parents’ desire is the happiness of their child.

So friends, if there were ever a time that we had done anything painful to our parents, for all those faults we should do Pratikraman. Along with that, we should try to ask for strength never to hurt them and to be helpful to them without any negative feelings. If we do our best to make our parents happy in every way, we will be happy as well! The last but not the least, please remember nobody else can be best friend as parents are.