Valentine’s Day and Muslims

Hammad Khan

Karachi

Muslims in the world are one of the people that possess preeminent religious system still we have been so distracted that we are promoting non-religious culture and are celebrating it with zeal and enthusiasm. Muslims have taken over the culture of Jews and Christians and are well performing their commemorations as all such events are their history.

The prestige of Muslims around the world has taken over an awful face. It’s very hurting to say that they have degraded themselves in all aspects of life, leaving behind no self-esteem. The main reason of change in traits of Muslims is today’s media. Honestly speaking, we are being destroyed through this veiled {otherwise venomous!} weapon. Our adults have ruined their lives watching adultery sites, using social media. They practise which is prohibited by Islam totally such as bribery, drinking wine etc. Had we attained Pakistan to carry out all such kinds of accomplishments freely? Are we true believers in Islam since we even don’t know about our obligations?

We all should reminisce that we are artists of stage and we will be off the screen once our role is played. Therefore, we should prepare ourselves to get success in permanent life rather than in this temporary world, avoiding all such non-religious activities such as Valentine’s Day.