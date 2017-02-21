Kajal Chatterjee

Kolkata, India

Kudos to Hammad Khan for his letter titled “Valentine’s Day and Muslims”(February 16). The simplicity of yesteryears have absolutely yielded place to gross consumerism due to “liberalisation” and “globalisation” which have brought a drastic change in the lifestyle of the society. Individuals, who were careerist and earned high degrees have got flooded with new money. Almost the whole erstwhile middle class have got promoted to the status of rich. Costly cars, high-end villas, air travel, foreign tours — all norms of luxury have got easily accessible to the “successful” lot.

In contrast, life has become a hell for those who have missed the bus of “liberalisation”. Despite lack of resource, they will have to splurge money on luxurious items on the demand of discontented family members. Right from newspapers to TV to hoardings — it is call for enjoying luxuries all the way. Yes, all the vested interests have come together to transform luxuries into “necessity” even for those with limited means. And the greatest misfortune lies in the fact that consumerism has no limit. Whenever a consumerist urge gets fulfilled, another item knocks on the door!

Far from appreciating the greatest treasure named contentment, the unsatisfied lot among the middle class are splurging their limited money on luxuries so as to boost the treasury of the advertisers. And Valentine’s Day forms one of the latest brain-washing programmes of the masses. Today the divine feeling of love is depending absolutely upon shower of precious gifts, dining in restaurants and public exhibition of affection in a particular day (presently it has been extended for a week)! And if anybody desists from engaging in such manufactured market-driven lunacy, he/she definitely does not love his/her partner! Oh what a yardstick for measuring magnitude of love! People are mindlessly succumbing in the altar of consumerism and the “merchants of love” are laughing all way to bank! Indeed what a tragedy!