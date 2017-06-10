Vaccination team sent to Kurram Agency

Kurram Agency

The political administration and Livestock Department, FATA have taken notice of outbreak of cattle disease in Toda Cheena area of Central Kurram Agency and sent a vaccination team to the affected area. According to details, Assistant Director Livestock Department Fazle Elahi said a two-member team of veterinary doctors visited the area on Thursday and provided vaccine and other medicines to affected cattle, a private news channel Friday reported.The doctors said the cattle were killed due to anthrax disease. They said vaccination to cattle will control the disease. Locals thanked the Livestock Department for sending vaccination team to the area.

Earlier it was reported that at least 40 cows and goats have been killed during last one week in the area due to anthrax.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Bajaur Agency Assistant Political Agent Muhammad Ali Khan has said the federal government is making all out efforts to improve livestock and dairy sector in the tribal areas as it played vital role in the socio-economic development of the region.

This he said while speaking at the distribution ceremony of live stock package among the farmers here in Khar. Senior officials of the live stock and dairy development and score of farmers were present on the occasion.—APP