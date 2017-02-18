Uzbekistan develops elaborated solid waste management system

Islamabad

Uzbekistan is likely to turn into one of the cleanest countries in the region in a couple of years, earning on seemingly useless waste as it plans to build series of recycling plants for efficient consumption, management of the solid waste throughout the country.

According to an Uzbek embassy’s press release Friday, Fayz Company will build a modern production of particleboard from cotton stalks in Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan by the end of the current year. The capacity of the new enterprise will make up 30,000 cubic meters of products per year. The project cost is $3.5 million.

Previously, a government resolution envisaged the establishment of similar facilities in three regions of Uzbekistan. The production of import substituting and marketable product will be established at the facilities of Jizzah Qurilish Ziynati enterprises (10,000 cubic meters per year), Termiz-Ta’minot (10,000) and Seowon Kiup (30,000).

The total estimated cost of the four projects is $10.8 million. The facilities are expected to be launched by the end of 2017. Uzbekistan has developed 53 project proposals of new stitching production facilities worth $152 million in the territory of the new Khazarasp Free Economic Zone.

The industrial precinct will house modern production facilities in processing agricultural goods, their storage and packaging, along with textile businesses, manufacturers of footwear and leather haberdashery products, companies in pharmaceuticals, food and electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and automotive industry, construction industry. “More than 325 hectares have already been allocated for Khazarasp FEZ. In the future, its area is to expand to 600 hectares. Work is currently underway on the establishment of the border zone, customs post, attraction of foreign and local investors,” the deputy hokim (governor) of Khazarasp district Maksud Rahimov said.

Engineering and communication infrastructure, including gas pipelines, water pipes and mains, sewerage, roads and railways, communications.—APP