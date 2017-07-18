UVAS VC reviews arrangements for ID celebrations

City Reporter

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences organised meeting regarding the planning and arrangements of celebration of 70th Independence Day (ID) of country.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting in city campus Lahore while Deans, Director and heads of different departments of UVAS attended and reviewed preparation for the Independence Day.

Chairman Department of Economics and Business Management Dr Rana Muhammad Ayub briefed the meeting on planned activities and arrangements for the celebrations.