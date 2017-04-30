UVAS VC distributes Rs6.162m subsidy among ostrich farmers

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore has distributed cheques worth Rs6.162 million as subsidy among 49 ostrich farmers under its project titled “Developing of Ostrich Farming in Punjab.

Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Nasim Sadiq chaired the concluding session of the cheques distribution ceremony while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha gave away the cheques to the successful 49 ostrich farmers came from different districts of Punjab.

The project is a joint venture of UVAS and Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab and is aimed at establishing ostrich farming as a cottage industry in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Livestock Nasim Sadiq urged to make only one group on Whatsapp for sharing their ideas, experiences, interaction with other farmers for their assistance, fiUVAS VC distributes Rs6.162millionsubsidy among ostrich farmers

nding solutions to overcome the impediments involved in the development of ostrich farming in Punjab. He said livestock department and UVAS equally focused to resolve problems regarding ostrich breeding, nutrition, disease control and vaccine to enhance ostrich production in the country.

He thanked to UVAS for providing a better platform, which is very affective for the character building of the farmers. He also said livestock department will also arranged ostrich farm field visit for the farmers.

In his Addressed, Dr Pahsa said that UVAS and L&DD working together for the development of live stock sector and playing a vital role to enhance the profitability of the poor farmers in Pakistan.

Earlier Director Ostrich Project Prof Dr Ather Mahmood, Expert Col Maqsood and Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Ostrich Company Raja Tahir Latif highlighted the importance of the ostrich farming sharing their ideas, experiences and solution with farmers for the uplift of ostrich farming in Punjab.

The project was launched in October, 2016 with a total budget of Rs 69.94 million with major portion of around Rs. 60 million to be distributed among ostrich farmers as subsidy.

The UVAS has so far registered 3,000 ostrich chicks at 61 ostrich farms in 18 districts of Punjab.

The project team visits each registered ostrich farm regularly and guides the farmers about feed, medicine and management related issues. One model ostrich farm is also being established at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, where ostrich-related facilities will be available for ostrich farmers and on-farm trainings for ostrich keepers could also be conducted.