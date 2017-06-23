UVAS Syndicate approves Rs 3.81b budget

Staff Reporter

The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore approved Rs 3.81 billion budget for the financial year 2017-18 with focus on development, research and improving facilities for quality education and services.

Chairing the 49th Syndicate meeting, Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that focus is on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 86 research projects is Rs 1.05 billion.

Prof Pasha told the meeting that a hefty amount of Rs 2.33 billion has been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs 1.84 billion will be spent on ongoing projects while Rs 490 million on new projects to be initiated in the financial year 2017-18.

Work on National Livestock Technology Park at Ravi Campus Pattoki will begin this year for which Rs 150 million have been allocated. The Higher Education Commission Islamabad is funding the project. Rs 60 million have been allocated for another new project titled “In-service Training Facilities of Advanced Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals (Soft Component)” funded by Punjab government, Rs 30 million for establishment of “Export Facilitation Centre for Livestock & Poultry Industry (EFCLP)” at UVAS City Campus and Rs 250 million for acquisition of land for upgrading Para-Veterinary School Narowal to College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences.

Among the ongoing projects, the Vice-Chancellor said that Rs 200 million have been allocated for “Enhancement of Research Facilities at Ravi Campus Pattoki”, Rs 1.23 billion for University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur, Rs 53.63 million for Para-Veterinary School at Narowal, Rs 159.55 million for “New Academic Block, Students Hostels and Apartments for Faculty” at City Campus, Rs 113.41 million for Training Centre for Biologics at Ravi Campus Pattoki, Rs 28.75 million for developing ostrich farming in Punjab, Rs 22.03 million on Propagation of Ducks Rearing and Rs 30.29 million for Development of Camel Milk Value Chain by Adopting Modern Supply Chain Mechanism for Enhancing Farmers Profitability in Punjab.”

Earlier, presenting the budget before the Syndicate, Treasurer Dr Zubair Farooq said that the university expects non-development income of Rs 1.43 billion from different sources during the year while non-development expenditure is expected at Rs 1.48 billion, so there is a deficit of Rs 50.57 million.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Rs 692.46 million are expected to be generated by the university from its own sources.