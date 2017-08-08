UVAS organised seminar on breastfeeding

Staff Reporter

The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a seminar on “Sustaining breastfeeding together”as part of ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ in city campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr TalatNaseer Pasha chaired the concluding session of the seminar, while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Prof Dr Nosheen Javaid, UNICEF representative Ms Uzma Khurram and Primary and Secondary Health Care, community health workers and mothers from the local community attended the lectures about health benefits of breastfeeding for mother and newborn.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the importance of breastfeeding and its health benefits. He said that it has a healthy impact on mental, emotional and physical growth of babies. It also addresses the malnutrition issues of babies, Prof Pasha added.