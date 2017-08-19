UVAS, Amal Academy ink MoU on job skill development

Staff Reporter

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Amal Academy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to run the Amal Academy’s career-prep fellowship programme for the students of UVAS.

UVAS Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amal Academy Benje Williams signed the MoU at the UVAS City Campus Lahore. Under the MoU, focus will be on developing job skills including communication, interviewing and CV writing, and on moulding the mindset of students entering the job market.