USTR acknowledges intellectual property developments in Pakistan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has acknowledged that the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan has improved service delivery by providing e-filing services and initiating one-window operation of its Registries at Karachi. These initiatives are widely appreciated by the public and trade bodies.

In a recently released 2017 Special Report, USTR urged the government of Pakistan to provide sufficient human and financial resources to empower Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan’s efforts. The report is the result of a review of the state of intellectual property rights protection and enforcement of the United States’ trading partners around the world.

In 2016, Pakistan was removed from the “priority watch list” after eight years due to significant improvement in enforcement and protection of intellectual property rights. This year, USTR continued to identify Pakistan on the “watch list” acknowledging our efforts in strengthening the intellectual property regime in the country.

The “watch list” is used as a means of monitoring progress in implementing commitments with regard to the protection of intellectual property rights and for providing comparable market access for U.S. intellectual property products while “priority watch list” reflects lack of adequate and effective intellectual property protection or market access. A spot on the priority watch list may lead to sanctions if the U.S. brings cases to the World Trade Organization. India and China have been listed as priority watch list countries.

The establishment of IP Tribunals; enactment of Plant Breeders’ Rights law and formulation of IPR Enforcement Rules by Pakistan Customs were significant developments strengthening IP regime of the country in recent past.

In his remarks on the World Intellectual Property Day, Robert Garverick, Economic Counselor, U.S. Embassy, Islamabad also stated that Pakistan has made tangible improvements in its efforts to address intellectual property rights over the last two years.