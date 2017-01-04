Ustad Fateh Ali Khan passes away

Islamabad

Prominent classical vocalist Ustad Fateh Ali Khan passed away here on Wednesday after a long illness. He was 82.

Ustad Bade Fateh Ali Khan was suffering from lung disease.

According to his brother Hamid Ali Khan, Ustad Fateh’s funeral prayers will be offered in Lahore today.

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was the younger of the singing duo Amanat Ali and Hamid Ali Khan, who enjoyed immense prestige and success in Pakistan as well as India, until the demise of Amanat Ali Khan.

Amanat Ali – Fateh Ali became celebrities while still in their teens in British India, and achieved their highest official recognition, when the President of Pakistan conferred on them the Pride of Performance Medal in 1969.

He was uncle of Asad Amanat Ali Khan.

The “Bade” (elder) prefix got attached to Fateh Ali’s name, after younger Pakistani musicians with similar names, started making waves with an entirely different genre of music.

Ustad Fateh had been under treatment at PIMS Hospital for the past 10 days and was suffering from a lungs disease.

Born in 1935 in Patiala, he (at the age of 12) and his elder brother Amanat Ali Khan (at the age of 14) became the Maharaja’s chosen singers, at his ‘darbar’ or court. Being paid the handsome amount of Rs100 per month in the year 1946, he grew up in an environment where music was valued.

Ustad Fateh was known to spend up to eight hours a day in ‘riaz’ or practice and was the sixth generation in his family devoted to classical singing.

He received the President’s Pride of Performance and many other awards. However, none of the awards carried any means of livelihood with them. Still, he maintained, “I would live my life exactly the same, if I had another life.”

Ustad Fateh gained fame for Pakistan in US, India, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Norway, Afghanistan, Nepal and devoted his life to singing and teaching of classical music. His students are spread all over the world, from the US, UK, Germany, Norway, Switzerland to India and Pakistan.