UST China delegation visits Arid Agriculture University

Staff Reporter

The University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) delegation headed by Mr. Jiajie Jiang, the Deputy Director of International Cooperation visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday. The delegation met with PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad and discussed the areas of mutual interest to collaborate in future in various disciplines of both of the universities. During this meeting, Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR shared achievements and initiatives of the university with the delegation member and the participants. He urged the delegation to jointly work in the common areas of interest like Biotechnology, Information Technology and Computer Sciences, Geo Informatics, and Management Sciences. Mr. Jiajie Jiang gave a presentation about USTC. He suggested for initiating exchange programs of faculty and students in the common areas of study. Afterwards, Deans and Directors of concerned Departments/Institutes (Biotechnology, Botany, Management Sciences, Humanities, and Computer Sciences) also discuss potential areas of collaboration between both institutions.

