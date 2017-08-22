USPCAS-W organises orientation ceremony for students

Hyderabad

The U.S-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Monday organized a welcome and orientation ceremony for newly enrolled third cohort of MS and Ph.D. students. The Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali while speaking on the occasion said that consistency is a prerequisite for one’s success in the field of academia and research. He said that MUET imparts a quality education and provides modern research facilities to the students of the country.

Dr. Ali said that USPCAS-W, as a national Center of Excellence in Water, provides conducive environment for academic and research activities. He said researchers should set a series of goals and remain dedicated to achieving them in the given time frame according to their capacities and capabilities. Dr. Ali further said that USPCAS-W produces water leaders in Pakistan who strive for cost-effective.—APP