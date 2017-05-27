Using residential plots for commercial purpose is violation of law: DG KDA

Staff Reporter

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Syed Nasir Abbas has said that doing business of hotels, schools, tuitions centers and beauty parlors on KDA residential plots are violation of basic allotment rules.

He expressed these views during a session in Civic Center here on Friday, said a statement. Strategy would be prepared and fine would be recovered from illegal occupants, he said.

Nasir Abbas directed the officials that a detail survey should be conducted about the poles, PMTs and sub-stations which were installed on KDA land while charges of using KDA land must be recovered from K-Electric to use the amount on new development projects.

He directed the Director Ant-encroachment department to take steps for protection of KDA land which have been recovered from the land mafia.

The DG KDA directed the director Recovery to prepare a detailed report about Korangi Civic Centre project so as to hand over possession to the allotees and generate revenue.

He also directed the officials concerned to prepare and submit detailed report about streets under the control of KDA in North Karachi, Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and roads, parks, nurseries as well as KDA site offices, KDA flats in North Nazimabad and at KDA Scheme-I. He also sought reports of Saddar Parking Plaza at Lines Area, Shuhabudin Market, Sohrab Goth work shop and vacant flats in in Civic Centre Korangi and other schemes. The Director General KDA said that detail reports of all the schemes and development projects should be prepared promptly to committee so that the same are discussed in the next session.

The meeting was attended by Secretary KDA Taufeeq Ahmed Soomro, Director Finance and Accounts Shamsher Ahmed Khan, Chief Security officer Capt. (R) Altaf Rajput, Director Recovery Fuzail Bukhari, Director Charged Parking Syed Ubaid and other officers concerned.