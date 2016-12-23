Ushna, Sara move into final

Begum Kulsum Tennis championship

Islamabad

Ushna Suhail and Sara Mansoor moved into the final of the ladies singles event of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Tennis Championship by beating their respective opponents on Friday at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

In the first semifinal, Ushna Suhail and Sarah Mahboob played a superb game. Sarah took the lead in the first set to win it 6-3. But Ushna staged a comeback and won the next two sets convincingly.

In the second semifinal Sarah Mansoor outclassed Meheq Khokhar in straight sets to maintain her supremacy.

In the boys U-18 singles event, Muzammil Murtaza and Yousaf Khan moved in to the final by beating their respective opponents.

In the first semifinal Muzammil Murtaza beat Muhammad Shoaib without any resistance.

In the second semifinal Yousaf Khan and Aman Attique played some exciting tennis and exhibited their talent. However, it was Yousaf Khan, who carried the day.

In the boys U-14 final top seed Muhammad Shoaib beat Hamza Bin Remhan in straight sets.

Following are the results: Boys Under 18 Semifinals Muzammil Murtaza beat M. Shoaib 6-1, 6-2; Yousaf Khan beat Aman Attique 6-4,1-6,6-4.

Ladies Singles Semifinals Ushna Suhail beat Sarah Mahboob 3-6,6-1,6-1 and Sara Mansoor beat Mehaq Khokhar 6-4,6-0. Boys Under 14 Final M. Shoaib beat Hamza Bin Rehman 6-3,6-3 Boys Under 10 Final Hamza Roman beat Hamid Israr 4-0, 4-0 Senior 45 Doubles Final Hamid-ul-Haq & Nouman Aleem beat Jehanzeb Khan & Israr Gul 6-3,1-6(10-7).—APP