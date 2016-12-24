Ushna defeats Sara to lift Begum Kulsum Saifullah ATT title

Islamabad

Defending champion Ushna Suhail won the ladies singles title of the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Asian Tennis Tour and National Ranking Championship by defeating Pakistan number one Sara Mansoor in the final on Saturday here at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex.

In the first set Ushna defeated Sara 6-4 in a thrilling contest. However, she displayed a superb game from the baseline in the second set and won it convincingly to lift the trophy. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Asia Tennis Tour 2016, the Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that history of nations are full of such turbulent eras throughout the world and in Pakistan particularly FATA too had passed such terrible days during the recent past but the sacrifices of our local people and the law enforcement agencies’ personnel had helped to restore order there and an era of peace and prosperity will soon usher in there.

Besides others the ceremony was also attended by Gen. (R) Ali Kuli Khan, Hamayun Saifullah Khan, Anwar Saifullah Khan, the Islamabad based Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizadeh and representatives of French Embassy said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Paying rich tributes of the sacrifices of the law enforcement personnel, the Governor said that terrorism had affected every aspect of life in FATA but now not only law and order has been restored but reconstruction has also been taken up. The Governor called upon the people to come forward and capitalize on healthy activities like sports and education to accelerate out march towards peace and prosperity.

Lauding the support of Saifullah Family to the promotion of healthy activities particularly sport and then tennis he said that there is no dearth of talent in KP and FATA but this needed to be channelized and thus he will always be available for providing support to such initiatives. The Governor said that activities like sports always promote the soft image of a society therefore he would always appreciate those channelizing the youth towards sports. The Governor also paid rich tributes of the services of late Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan after whom the tournament has been named for Pakistan and its people.

He gave away Rs 951,000 cash awards and crystal trophies to the winners and runners-ups of various events.

Ushna was given a cash prize of R 40,000, while Sara Mansoor pocketed Rs. 25,000. He announced a grant of one million rupees for PTF for its development programme. He also promised to support KP tennis Association and FATA Tennis Association for the development of infrastructure in their areas.

He said Pakistan had showed unflinching determination to root out terrorism adding that Pakistans forces gave matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism and the situation had returned to normalcy now.

President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan informed the gathering that as promised in January this year PTF had successfully organized 10 international ranking events in current calendar year. He also thanked Prime Minister Pakistan, President of Asian Tennis Federation and President of International Tennis Federation Davis Hugerty for their support to get Davis Cup tie against Iran after a long wait of twelve years. Pakistan will hold Davis Cup tie against Iran from February 3-5, 2017 at Pakistan Sports Boards synthetic hard courts, he added. Following are the results: Ladies Singles final Ushna Suhail beat Sara Mansoor 6-4,6-2 . Boys Under 18 final Muzammil Murtaza beat Yousaf Khan 6-2,6-4—APP