Ushering in a new trilateral order

S Qamar Afzal Rizvi

MOSCOW’S announcement of merging the Eurasian Economic Union with the CPEC seems to be evolving a new Eurasian order led by a new geostrategic multipolar tapestry. Pakistan approved Russia’s request to use Gwadar port. In my article to this paper: Pivotal Pak strategic surge via Central Asia (Sept 22), I had suggested that Russia should enhance the scope of Eurasian Economic Union. By all pragmatic evaluations, this development will usher in characterizing a new strategic era based on growing Pak-Sino-Russo friendship.

“Apart from the fact that Pakistan has approved a Russian request for using the Gwadar Port, located in Balochistan Province, for its exports, media reports were swirling that Russia planned to merge the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the CPEC,” the international media reported. Alexey Y Dedov, the Russian ambassador to Pakistan in his statement, had pointed out the CPEC is a component of China’s Silk Road and his country was also working on a similar Eurasian Economic Union project adding that China, Pakistan, and Russia are holding discussions to merge the two projects.

In 2013, China initiated the establishment of the New Silk Road Economic Belt, a global project to harmonize trade and economic cooperation among the countries participating in the project, to encourage infrastructure investments. At the end of 2014 trade turnover between the Union and China amounted to about $110b. Formerly, a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council took place on October 16, 2015, which was attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Heads of States discussed cooperation of the Union countries in pairing the Eurasian Economic Union with the Silk Road Economic Belt (SREB). The CPEC covers the Southern Route of the Silk Road, the other two being the Northern and the Southwestern Routes.

In its essence CPEC is a geo-economic project, with economic implications not just for the two direct participants, China and Pakistan, but also for those countries that are not part of the $46 billion investment. Road, rail, air and optical fibre links between Kashgar in China and Gwadar port in Pakistan would create pressures and incentives for trade diversion as well as creation, giving vent for China’s industrial surpluses and providing outlets for the chain of industrial zones being planned along the corridor in Pakistan. The CEPEC may provide a trans-regional linkage to the entire belt consisting of China, Central Asia, Caucasian region, South Asia, West Asia, North Africa and Gulf states. China has been and remains one of the key economic partners of the countries belonging to the EAEU.

Islamabad has been proactively engaged in having closed links with both China and Russia. And yet from Pakistan’s point of view, the factors that ardently advocate the Pak-Russia partnership are: the Indian aggressive diplomacy towards Pakistan, the growing ties between Washington and New Delhi, The Afghan peace syndrome , the need of countering a strategy vis-à-vis India’s nuclear muscling against Pakistan ,and last but not least the Indian exploitation of the Kashmiri freedom cause. India’s strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney has been quoted as saying. “The mixed signals emanating from Moscow are injecting uncertainty in the direction of the Russia India relationship. This approach shows as if Moscow no longer sees India as a reliable friend or partner.”

Moved by the expanding phenomenon of globalization and convinced by the new economic-cum-geostrategic exigencies in a multipolar order, Pakistan weaves an interwoven relationship with Russia in the economic realm which under the global drive might have its own growth momentum. Islamabad seeks Russian economic assistance in the form of foreign direct investment and technological cooperation particularly in the energy field. Russia seems inclined to responding to these needs in addition to increasing the trade volume. Pakistan and Russia find it mutually advantageous to cooperate in the economic, military and security areas. This paradigm reflects Pakistan’s emphasis on its smart power doctrine.

However, pragmatically seen from the Russian perspectives the driving factors are: the growing India-US relations; the rise of militancy in the Central Asian republics(CARs) via non-state actors/ ISIS; the Russia-West rivalry regarding the Ukrainian issue; the Russian interests in selling arms to Pakistan; and most importantly, Moscow’s prompt concern for Pakistan’s geostrategic position (pivotal for energy and economic route). For the Russians, Moscow seems justifiably skeptic about India’s future role—in Afghanistan and Central Asia— which serves to be promoting US’s strategic interests in the region. Russia which sees Pakistan as a supportive hand in regional peace, may not therefore support India in its anti-Pakistan Afghan politics.

As for growing Sino-Russo partnership, four parameters play significant role regarding China’s policy towards Russia and Central Asian Republics in the post Cold War era: First, China’s desire for stability on its frontier and border provinces. Second, Beijing’s desire to enhance the economic development of the inland regions. Third, China’s growing energy needs. Fourth, its concern over its relative position in the post-Cold War shaped strategic environment. With the growing and uplifting scenario of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), both China and Russia seem to have become the dominant players on the global economic and political arena.

This in turn, has provide a multilateral scope for the other states to benefit from the mutual benefit efforts of the SCO, EEU and the CPEC regarding their industrialization and national economic development goals. Nevertheless, the pursuit of economic pragmatism led by geopolitical expediencies paves the way for this trilateral partnership- courting between Islamabad, Beijing and Moscow.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.

Email:rizvipeaceresearcher@gmail.com