USF approves 3G services to unserved area in KP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Universal Service Fund Company (USF Co) Board approved provisioning of 3G Services to unserved area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Universal Service Fund Company (USF Co) 50th Board of Directors Meeting was convened here on Thursday. The Chairperson; USF Co Board and the Minister of State for IT & Telecom; Anusha Rahman chaired the meeting and took an overview of the existing Projects of USF pertaining to the establishment of Telecenters, Broadband for Sustainable Development Project and USF Small Lots Project.

In terms of the new initiative, board was apprised of the bidding process conducted for the Kohistan Lot comprising of unserved areas of Kohistan, Batgiram, Mansehra, Haripur and Abottabad districts and was recommended by the USF Company for approval of the board. The USF Board of Directors approved the award under Broadband for Sustainable Development Project for Kohistan Lot to M/s Telenor. This Project will benefit an un-served population of around 878,065 people, covering 1,283 unserved Mauzas and an unserved area of 11,362 sq kms.